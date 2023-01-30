At least 22 people have been killed and nearly two dozen injured when a public bus crashed into a truck in Benin.

The president’s director of communications posted on Facebook that first responders had immediately been dispatched to the scene of the crash that occurred near the town of Dassa-Zoume, in the centre of the West African country, on Sunday.

“In this painful circumstance, the government expresses its sympathy to the whole nation and presents its deepest condolences to all the grieving families. This tragedy has once again reminded us that safety on our roads remains a constant challenge and urges us to take even stronger actions for a more effective safety of people and goods,” the director said on Monday.

A crisis unit has been set up for relatives to get information.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. An investigation has been opened into the circumstances of the crash, said authorities.

Images and videos of the crash shared on social chat groups show the bus in flames and a charred body on the ground as one man tried to put out the fire with a jerry can of water.