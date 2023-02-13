Rescuers in Türkiye pulled more survivors from under the rubble nearly a week after two massive earthquakes struck southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria.

The death toll in Türkiye and Syria has climbed to more than 33,000.

In Türkiye, the death toll has reached 29,605, while the number of deaths in Syria reached 3,574, according to the latest figures.

The death toll in Syria’s northwestern rebel-held region has reached 2,166, according to the rescue worker group the White Helmets. Regime media has reported 1,408 fatalities in the areas controlled by the Assad regime.

0330 GMT - Türkiye’s national flag carrier resumes flights from quake-hit Hatay Airport

Türkiye's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines has resumed flights from Hatay Airport in the country’s earthquake-hit southern region.

"Our flights from Hatay Airport have resumed," Yahya Ustun, Turkish Airlines’ senior vice president for media relations, said on Twitter.

Flights made between February 13-19 will require advance reservation to facilitate the evacuation process, Ustun added.

Passengers without reservations will also be accepted in the case of vacant seats, he noted.

0201 GMT - North Macedonia declares day of national mourning over earthquakes in Türkiye, Syria

North Macedonia decided to declare a national day of mourning over last week’s devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

"We have declared tomorrow (Monday) a day of mourning in memory of those who lost their lives in the devastating earthquakes that hit the border region of Türkiye and Syria.

The thoughts and prayers of the citizens of North Macedonia are with the relatives and families of those who lost their lives,'' said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.

0124 GMT - Turkish international basketballers Sengun, Yurtseven to spearhead campaigns to help quake victims

Turkish international basketballer players Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets and Omer Yurtseven of the Miami Heat announced Sunday that they will lead separate campaigns to help victims of last week’s devastating earthquakes in Türkiye.

Both NBA players will auction their teammates' signed jerseys to raise funds for aiding the quake victims.

Yurtseven posted footage of himself on his official Instagram account conveying positive messages about the recovery following the disaster.

0001 GMT – More people pulled from rubble in southern Türkiye

More people were pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings late Sunday as rescue teams from around the world raced against time to save lives in the wake of last Monday's powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

Seven-year-old Mustafa was rescued in Hatay province by teams from Konya province after being trapped under the rubble for 163 hours.

Nafize Yilmaz, 62, was pulled from the rubble in Nurdagi in Hatay, Türkiye’s southernmost province. She was also trapped for 163 hours.

Cengiz Polat, the 45-year-old father of Ozkan, Samet and Mustafa Polat, was pulled from the debris in Kahramanmaras province thanks to rescue teams’ efforts to save him after he was trapped for 162 hours. During the rescue efforts, Polat told the rescuers that he hit the stove next to him to make a sound.

A rescue team from the Golcuk Shipyard Command in northwestern Kocaeli province pulled 10-year-old Asima Baltaci alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Adiyaman.

Asima was trapped for 158 hours. His first wish to have Jelibon fruit gummies touched the rescuers’ hearts.

2316 GMT - US urges Syria, all parties to allow earthquake aid to get to those in need

The US government called on Syria and all parties to immediately grant humanitarian access to all those in need across the country after Monday's earthquake and major aftershocks.

"All humanitarian assistance must be permitted to move through all border crossings, and distribution of aid must be permitted to all affected areas without delay," a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said.

Washington called on Syrian President Bashar al Assad to grant immediate access to humanitarian assistance to all those in need, without exception, and urged him to follow through on a blanket authorization for humanitarian assistance deliveries.

2325 GMT - Qatari emir expresses solidarity with quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

Qatar’s emir expressed solidarity with Türkiye and Syria after deadly earthquakes jolted the countries last week.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who arrived in Türkiye on a working visit, shared a photo on Twitter.

"We met today with my brother President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, and during this visit, we learned about the latest repercussions of the devastating earthquake disaster that struck Türkiye and Syria, and we affirm our support and solidarity with the brothers, and to contribute to the efforts made to mitigate this disaster," he tweeted.

Al Thani also expressed his condolences to Erdogan for those who lost their lives in the earthquakes, stressing that Qatar will continue to offer all kinds of support to the brotherly people of Türkiye to overcome the crisis.

2256 GMT - Dog helps lost aid team reach victims

A Turkish aid team managed to reach earthquake victims in southern Türkiye by following a dog when they got lost.

After setting out for a village in Goksun district of Kahramanmaras province, the team chose an alternate route as the road was closed due to snow and rocks. After a while, they lost their way and decided to follow a dog that approached them.

Thanks to the guidance of the dog, they found the village and delivered the aid.

2102 GMT - UAE mobilises to help quake victims in Türkiye

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) are extending a helping hand to those affected by devastating earthquakes in Türkiye.

The United Arab Emirates sent 117 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Türkiye and Syria over the past day, according to state media, as two powerful earthquakes jolted the region on Monday.

“Within the past 24 hours, the United Arab Emirates has sent 117 tonnes of relief supplies as part of Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ for the victims of the earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria,” state news agency WAM reported.

It said that the relief aid included 97 tonnes of foodstuff, 20 tonnes of medical supplies and 696 tents.

2053 GMT - Lionel Messi urges help for Turkish quake victims, especially children

Lionel Messi gave three cheers to the help being given to earthquake victims in Türkiye.

The Argentine football star urged his Instagram followers to help UNICEF, which aims to help quake-affected children.

"These are very sad days for the thousands of children and their families who have been affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria," the 35-year-old wrote, "My heart goes out to them.

2029 GMT - UK team continuing rescue efforts in quake-hit Türkiye

Like many countries, British search and rescue teams have also been racing to save lives in Türkiye after last Monday’s major quakes.

After Ankara declared a level 4 alert including an international call for help, countries across the globe such as the UK sent rescue teams to Türkiye to help quake victims.

A UK International Search and Rescue ( ISAR) team continues their rescue efforts in Hatay, Türkiye’s southernmost province and one of the worst hit by the quakes.

1912 GMT — EU leaders extend condolences over deadly earthquakes in Türkiye

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have conveyed their condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over this week's deadly earthquakes.

In a phone call with Erdogan, Michel and von der Leyen expressed sympathy for those who lost their lives in last Monday’s quak es, and wished recovery to the injured, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Sunday.

"I spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the phone to convey my deepest condolences to the people of Türkiye for the catastrophic loss of life and destruction caused by the devastating earthquake, and discuss additional support," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Michel also expressed his condolences, thanking Türkiye for ensuring humanitarian access to Syria, parts of which were also hit hard by the quake. Currently the only route for aid access to Syria is via Türkiye, through the Cilvegozu border gate.

"In phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, I expressed my condolences, solidarity and support to the people of Türkiye. I reassured: Türkiye is not alone. EU and Member States will continue to mobilise support," he said on Twitter.

1824 GMT — UAE foreign minister visits Türkiye's earthquake zone

The United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid a visit to quake-hit areas in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras province, according to local media reports.

He is the third foreign minister to visit the region since last Monday’s quakes.

Pledging to provide necessary support and aid to Türkiye in the wake of the temblors, Al Nahyan also expressed his "sincere" condolences and sympathy to those affected by the earthquakes.

1638 GMT — Temblors in Türkiye among 'world's largest' continental quakes: seismologist

Earthquakes in Türkiye earlier this week rank among the world's largest continental quakes ever recorded, according to a Canadian seismologist.

Edwin Nissen, a professor of seismology at the University of Victoria in British Columbia, said last Monday’s temblors in Türkiye are among the top five or 10 continental quakes ever recorded.

"What makes it so damaging is the combination of its magnitude and its location and a densely populated part of Türkiye and obviously bordering with a densely populated part of Syria," he explained.

Saying that actually the largest earthquakes normally occur in the oceans, Nissen underlined however that the quakes were less powerful than continental earthquakes.

1558 GMT — Gazans donate blood for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria

Palestinians gave the gift of life in the Gaza in a special blood drive for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

“This campaign is a show of solidarity with the Turkish and Syrian peoples,” said Iyad al Masri, executive director of Al Amal Institute for Orphans, which organized the blood drive.

"What happens in Türkiye and Syria affects the entire Arab and Islamic nation,” he added.

Under the theme “One Body,” Al Masri said the one-day drive "sends a message of love and peace for all."

1356 GMT — Death toll climbs to 29,605 in Türkiye

The death toll from this week's powerful earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye climbed to 29,605, says the country's disaster management agency AFAD.

1253 GMT — UAE sends 117 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Türkiye, Syria

"Within the past 24 hours, the United Arab Emirates has sent 117 tonnes of relief supplies as part of Operation 'Gallant Knight/2' for the victims of the earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria," state news agency WAM reported.

It said that the relief aid included 97 tonnes of foodstuff, 20 tonnes of medical supplies and 696 tents.

1238 GMT — Teams save more quake survivors in miraculous rescues

Two sisters Rabia Kirmizi, 22, and Elif Kirmizi, 28, were rescued in the Adiyaman province after they were trapped under the concrete blocks for 152 hours.