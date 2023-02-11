Top United States diplomat Antony Blinken has spoken with his Nicaraguan counterpart in a rare high-level exchange, a day after the Central American nation released 222 detained regime critics and exiled them to the United States.

Ties between the countries have sharply deteriorated in recent years with Washington imposing a slew of sanctions over leftist President Daniel Ortega's crackdown on Nicaragua's political opposition.

The 222 prisoners were previously detained in a wave of repression that followed 2018 anti-government protests demanding Ortega cede power.

Secretary of State Blinken and Foreign Minister Denis Moncada discussed the prisoners as well as "the importance of constructive dialogue," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

After weeks of behind-the-scenes talks with Washington, Ortega's government allowed the detainees to board a chartered flight to Washington.

Price previously said everyone in the group had consented to travel to the United States, except two who chose to stay in Nicaragua.

READ MORE:New US border plan poses risks to fundamental human rights: UN

No promises from Ortega