A Palestinian NGO has said that a Palestinian detainee died in an Israeli hospital due to "medical negligence."

The Palestinian Prisoners Society said on Friday in a statement that Ahmad Abu Ali, 48, from the occupied West Bank died in the Israeli Soroka hospital.

The statement added that Abu Ali's health deteriorated at night and he was transferred to a hospital but was later announced dead.

According to the NGO, Abu Ali, from Yatta town, southern Hebron city was jailed for a 12-year sentence in 2012.

