Medical negligence kills Palestinian in Israeli prison
The death of Abu Ali brings the total number of deaths of Palestinians inside Israeli jails since 1967 to 235.
Abu Ali, from Yatta town, southern Hebron city was jailed for a 12-year sentence in 2012. / AA Archive
February 10, 2023

A Palestinian NGO has said that a Palestinian detainee died in an Israeli hospital due to "medical negligence."

The Palestinian Prisoners Society said on Friday in a statement that Ahmad Abu Ali, 48, from the occupied West Bank died in the Israeli Soroka hospital.

The statement added that Abu Ali's health deteriorated at night and he was transferred to a hospital but was later announced dead.

According to the NGO, Abu Ali, from Yatta town, southern Hebron city was jailed for a 12-year sentence in 2012.

It also said that Abu Ali suffered from several chronic illnesses including heart disease, diabetes, and obesity, and his medical treatment was faced with deliberate procrastination by the Israeli prison authorities.

The death of Abu Ali brings the total number of deaths of Palestinians inside Israeli jails since 1967 to 235, including 75 who died due to medical negligence, the statement said.

SOURCE:AA
