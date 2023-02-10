Cash-strapped Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund [IMF] have failed to reach a clear agreement to unlock crucial bailout funds on the last day of urgent talks in the country, local media said.

However, Pakistan's finance secretary appeared optimistic late on Thursday that a deal would soon be reached to stave of the bankruptcy, amid soaring inflation and a shortage of raw industry materials.

"An agreement has already been struck with the IMF on prerequisite measures," Secretary of Finance Hamed Sheikh said, according to private channel Geo News.

"The staff level agreement between Pakistan and IMF will be reached soon," Sheikh said in a statement to the Reuters news agency. "The IMF mission asked for more time for staff-level negotiations."

The country's state television channel quoted finance ministry officials as saying some points still need to be addressed.

However, the IMF delegation were due to fly out of the country on Friday after ten days of talks, state broadcaster PTV said.

Pakistan's economy is in dire straits, stricken by a balance of payments crisis as it attempts to service high levels of external debt amid political chaos and deteriorating security.

The IMF delegation landed in Islamabad last week to thrash out tough conditions that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called "beyond imagination".

The latest installments under an already agreed IMF bailout has stalled for months, with the government pleading with friendly nations to help them avoid the painful conditions demanded by the global lender with elections looming.

Analysts have warned that rejecting conditions and pushing Pakistan to the brink would have severe political consequences for the ruling parties, but so will agreeing to IMF measures raising the cost of living.

On Thursday the central bank released fresh data warning its forex reserves had plunged $170 million in a week, standing at just $2.9 billion as of last Friday.

