TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Baby, family of four pulled alive from debris 65 hours after Türkiye quakes
Turkish rescuers pull a baby from rubble in Hatay province while four members of a family are saved from debris in Adiyaman province, almost 68 hours after earthquakes struck parts of Türkiye and Syria.
Baby, family of four pulled alive from debris 65 hours after Türkiye quakes
Rescuers say the baby, named Helen, was in good health and put under supervision by medical units. / Reuters
February 9, 2023

Turkish rescuers from Istanbul Municipality have pulled a baby from the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Hatay province — nearly 68 hours after powerful earthquakes struck southern Türkiye and Syria. 

Rescuers reported on Wednesday that the baby, named Helen, was in good health and put under supervision by medical units.

In Adiyaman province, another search and rescue team found four members of the same family alive under the wreckage on late hours of Wednesday.

The footage showed three of the survivors being carried on stretchers.

At least 12,391 people have been killed in Türkiye with 62,914 injured, and in northern Syria death toll climbed to  2,992. 

Thousands of buildings have collapsed across a wide region.

READ MORE:Palestinian family that fled Gaza war 'wiped out' in Türkiye earthquakes

Time running out

Recommended

Meanwhile, time was running out for other survivors, as search efforts near the crucial 72-hour mark, rescue response experts said.

More than 90 percent of earthquake survivors are rescued within the first three days, said Ilan Kelman, a professor of disasters and health at University College London.

With the 72-hour window closing early on Thursday morning, experts say it is a race against the time.  

"The first 72 hours are considered to be critical," said Steven Godby, a natural hazards expert at Nottingham Trent University in England.

"The survival ratio on average within 24 hours is 74 percent, after 72 hours it is 22 percent and by the fifth day it is 6 percent."

READ MORE:Syria rescuers cut umbilical cord before pulling newborn alive from rubble

READ MORE: Miracle rescues: Children found alive over 50 hours after Türkiye quakes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years