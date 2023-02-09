Turkish rescuers from Istanbul Municipality have pulled a baby from the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Hatay province — nearly 68 hours after powerful earthquakes struck southern Türkiye and Syria.

Rescuers reported on Wednesday that the baby, named Helen, was in good health and put under supervision by medical units.

In Adiyaman province, another search and rescue team found four members of the same family alive under the wreckage on late hours of Wednesday.

The footage showed three of the survivors being carried on stretchers.

At least 12,391 people have been killed in Türkiye with 62,914 injured, and in northern Syria death toll climbed to 2,992.

Thousands of buildings have collapsed across a wide region.

