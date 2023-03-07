China has agreed to restructure its loans to the bankrupt island nation of Sri Lanka, clearing the final obstacle to a long-awaited International Monetary Fund bailout.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Tuesday that he expected the first tranche from the Washington-based lender's promised $2.9 billion in funds to be released within the month.

"We have done our part, I hope the IMF will do theirs," he said in a special address to lawmakers, emphasising that with support from China, all funding requirements had been met.

Wickremesinghe said the state-owned Exim Bank of China had sent a letter to the IMF on Monday night signalling its willingness to go ahead with restructuring.

There was no immediate confirmation of the announcement from the bank or the IMF.

Sri Lanka needs to repay about $6 billion on average each year until 2029 and will have to keep engaging with the IMF, Wickremesinghe told parliament.

Repairing ruined finances