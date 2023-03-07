Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged scores of prisoners of war, the latest swap in more than a year of fighting.

Russia's defence ministry said 90 Russian prisoners of war had returned from Ukraine in the latest exchange.

Kiev said 130 Ukrainian service personnel had been released from Russian custody.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential staff, said 87 of the Ukrainians had taken part in the defence of the southeastern city of Mariupol before it was captured by Russia.

Meanwhile, new US intelligence suggests that a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines last year, according to a New York Times.

1657 GMT — Germany says no results yet of Nord Stream pipelines sabotage investigation

The German government has said it had taken note of a New York Times report that said new intelligence suggested a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the Nord Stream pipelines attack last year but its own investigation has not yet reached results.

Sweden, Denmark and Germany informed the United Nations Security Council a few days ago that the investigations are ongoing and that there are still no results, a spokesperson for the Chancellery said.

"The Federal Public Prosecutor has been investigating the matter since the beginning of October 2022. It thus has sovereignty over the procedure," the spokesperson added.

1653 GMT — US says intel suggests pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines -NYT

New intelligence reviewed by US officials has suggested that a pro-Ukrainian group of likely Ukrainian or Russian nationals carried out the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines last year, but the intelligence reached no firm conclusions, the New York Times reported.

There was no evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or his top lieutenants were involved, or that the perpetrators were acting at the direction of any Ukrainian government officials, the newspaper reported, citing US officials.

The intelligence review suggests those who carried out the attacks opposed Russian President Vladimir Putin "but does not specify the members of the group, or who directed or paid for the operation," the Times wrote.

"US officials declined to disclose the nature of the intelligence, how it was obtained or any details of the strength of the evidence it contains. They have said that there are no firm conclusions about it," it added, citing the unnamed officials.

1608GMT —Ukraine denies involvement in attempted sabotage at Belarus air field

Ukraine's foreign ministry has denied that Kiev was involved in attempted sabotage at a Belarusian air field last month.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko alleged that Ukrainian and US intelligence services were involved in the drone attack in late February which was claimed by Belarusian anti-government activists.

"It is clear that this is another attempt to create an artificial threat from Ukraine for the sake of justifying (Belarusian) support for Russia's aggression," Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement.

1429 GMT — Ukraine destruction will harm generations to come: UN

The shocking magnitude of destruction inflicted by Russia's war in Ukraine will harm the rights of generations to come, the UN rights chief has said.

Volker Turk branded it a "betrayal" of the promises made when the foundations of universal human rights were laid down in the aftermath of World War II.

He also accused Russian state media of bombarding people with constant pro-war messages inciting hatred.

"The war in Ukraine has led to civilian casualties and destruction of a shocking magnitude," Turk said in his main speech to the UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva.

1424 GMT — Thousands of people in Ukraine have complex war-related injuries: WHO

Thousands of people in Ukraine have sustained complex injuries linked to the war and need rehabilitation services and equipment to help them, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official has said.

They include fractures, amputations, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries and burns, Dr Satish Mishra from the WHO's regional office for Europe, told a media briefing.

Attacks on healthcare facilities, fewer healthcare workers due to displacement and power shortages were all making it difficult for people to get care, he added.

1340 GMT — Poland to deliver 10 more Leopard tanks to Ukraine this week

Poland will send 10 more German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine this week, the Polish defence minister has said ahead of a visit by UN chief Antonio Guterres to Kiev.

"Four (tanks) are already in Ukraine, another 10 will go to Ukraine this week," Mariusz Blaszczak told a news conference.

Poland has promised to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks in total.

Blaszczak was heading to a meeting of European Union defence ministers in Stockholm on Tuesday to discuss the security of Europe and support for Ukraine.

"We are also scheduled for talks with Boris Pistrius, the German defence minister. The basic issue we will talk about is the low availability of spare parts for Leopard tanks," Blaszczak said.

This problem could be solved primarily by the German arms industry and Poland is also ready to produce such parts, he added.

1301 GMT — UN chief en route to Kiev, will meet Zelenskyy

UN chief Antonio Guterres is traveling to Ukraine to meet in Kiev with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his third trip since Russia's full-scale military offensive, his spokesman said.

"The Secretary-General has just arrived in Poland on his way to Ukraine," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres was due to arrive in Kiev later on Tuesday before meeting with Zelensky on Wednesday morning "to discuss the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (grain export scheme) in all its aspects, as well as other pertinent issues," the spokesman said.

Guterres is due to depart Ukraine on Wednesday, and be back at United Nations headquarters in New York the following day.

1139 GMT — Russia jails opposition blogger for 'defaming' army

A Moscow court has sentenced the founder of an opposition social media platform to nearly nine years in jail on charges of spreading "false" information about the army, Russian news agencies reported.

Dmitry Ivanov, a 23-year-old former maths and cybernetics student at Moscow State University, created and curated a channel critical of the government on the Telegram social media app.

He reportedly shared posts critical of what Russian President Vladimir Putin describes as Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.