Türkiye's foreign minister has stressed the need to support the development and progress of vulnerable nations at the fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Qatar's Doha.

"Our gathering today in Doha takes place at a time when the international system is passing through swift transformations. Least Developed Countries are the most vulnerable in face of such developments," Mevlut Cavusoglu said in his remarks at the LDC5 conference on Sunday.

Noting that it is the international communities' "collective responsibility to support the development and progress of vulnerable nations," Cavusoglu stressed that Türkiye "as a long-standing and reliable partner of LDCs, is doing its best and remains committed."

He cited the LDC4 Conference in İstanbul in 2011, "which drew a 10-year road map."

Cavusoglu further cited Türkiye's efforts for the vulnerable nations and said: "We held the comprehensive mid-term review of the Istanbul Programme in 2016, in my hometown, Antalya."

"Türkiye (along with Belgium) is the co-Chair of the Group of Friends of the LDCs at the UN. The UN Technology Bank in Türkiye is the only UN agency dedicated to the LDCs exclusively.

"Finally, Türkiye is one of the top-ranking countries in development and humanitarian assistance and contributes to LDCs’ efforts in many fields, including capacity building," he added.

Bringing down global food prices

Calling on everyone to not leave the LDCs behind, Cavusoglu noted: "We must act now, without further delay."

On food security, he said: "It is a shame that we are nowhere near ending hunger in the 21st century."

"The (July 2022) Istanbul Grain Initiative that we brokered with the UN, helped every household around the world, especially in LDCs, by bringing down global food prices," he also said.