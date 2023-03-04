Nicaragua's government has committed serious and systematic violations which amount to crimes against humanity, a United Nations-appointed team of human rights experts have alleged in a report, calling for international sanctions against the government.

The three-person body said on Thursday the government has committed, and continues to commit, acts of torture, extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detention since 2018.

It named President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is his wife, for "putting into practice these crimes" and called for international legal action and sanctions against those involved.

"The objective (of the government) is to eliminate by different means any opposing or dissenting voices in the country," Jan Simon, Chair of the Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua, told journalists at a briefing to present the findings, saying the government was "weaponising the functions of the state against the population".

"This has resulted in the Nicaraguan population living in fear," he said.

"These violations and abuses are being perpetrated in a widespread and systematic manner for political reasons, constituting the crimes against humanity of murder, imprisonment, torture, including sexual violence, deportation, and politically motivated persecution."

Nicaragua's diplomatic mission in Geneva did not reply to a request for comment on the report's findings. The group of experts said it sent 12 letters to the government since it began working a year ago as well as the final report but never received a response.

Ortega, now aged 77, first came to power as a leader of the left-wing Sandinista guerrilla movement that toppled the Somoza dictatorship in a 1970s revolution.

He was in and out of office over the years but took power again in 2007 and has ruled since. Human rights groups and the political opposition have long accused his government of severely repressing civic freedoms and his opponents to win elections and keep his grip on the country.

READ MORE:UN begins probe into alleged rights violations in Nicaragua

'Systemic violations and abuses'