TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Senior PKK/KCK terrorist 'neutralised' by Turkish intelligence in N. Iraq
Saad Ali Bedel, codenamed Ceko Pir, was planning action against Turkish army’s Basika base area in Mosul, Iraq, sources say.
Senior PKK/KCK terrorist 'neutralised' by Turkish intelligence in N. Iraq
According to insiders, Bedel, operating as a so-called military officer of PKK/KCK-YBS Sincar, is the terrorist who led activities against the Turkish intelligence agency and attacks against the Turkish army’s Basika/Gedu base. / AA
March 3, 2023

A senior PKK/KCK terrorist was “neutralised” by Turkish intelligence in northern Iraq, according to security sources.

The Turkish intelligence neutralised the terrorist in Sinjar, and showed high-level sensitivity not to harm the civilian population used by the terrorist as a shield, the sources said on Friday.

Saad Ali Bedel, codenamed Ceko Pir, who was determined to have participated in actions against Turkish bases, was the ringleader of the terrorist activities against the Turkish intelligence agency in the Sinjar region, according to the sources.

READ MORE:Terrorist who killed dozens captured by Turkish intelligence in Iraq

Recommended

Action taken to prevent attack on Turkish base

The agency, which assigned a special team to monitor Bedel's activities in Sinjar, determined that the terrorist was living with the Ezidi people, a religious minority group.

Turkish forces took action after learning that Bedel was planning a new action against the Turkish army’s Basika base area in Mosul, Iraq, the sources added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.READ MORE: Mastermind of Istanbul terror attack 'neutralised' in Syria — Türkiye

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years