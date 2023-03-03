A senior PKK/KCK terrorist was “neutralised” by Turkish intelligence in northern Iraq, according to security sources.

The Turkish intelligence neutralised the terrorist in Sinjar, and showed high-level sensitivity not to harm the civilian population used by the terrorist as a shield, the sources said on Friday.

Saad Ali Bedel, codenamed Ceko Pir, who was determined to have participated in actions against Turkish bases, was the ringleader of the terrorist activities against the Turkish intelligence agency in the Sinjar region, according to the sources.

