Over 1,500 pets have been rescued so far since the twin earthquakes hit southern Türkiye, a non-profit organisation has said.

"More than three weeks after the deadly earthquake in Türkiye, the animal rescue team from Humane Society International is still finding dogs and cats alive in abandoned apartments, damaged buildings or wandering the streets," the Humane Society International (HSI) said in a statement.

"The animal charity estimates that more than 1,500 animals ― dogs, cats, rabbits, goldfish, a rooster, budgies, reptiles and more ― have been brought to receive medical care at just the three main veterinary field clinics set up by local veterinarians and groups in the city of Antakya, where HSI's team is working," the statement added.

The organisation estimates that tens of thousands of animals across the country have perished.

Traumatised animals