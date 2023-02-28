United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has vowed US support for Kazakhstan's independence on a trip to boost influence in Central Asia, which has been rattled by Russia's incursion into Ukraine.

"As you know well, the United States strongly supports Kazakhstan's sovereignty, its independence, its territorial integrity," Blinken said on Tuesday as he met with his Kazakh counterpart.

"Sometimes we just say those words and they actually have no meaning. And of course, in this particular time, they have even more resonance than usual," Blinken said, referring to Russia's assault on Ukraine a year ago.

Blinken said that the United States was "determined to make even stronger" the US relationship with Kazakhstan, which has embraced cooperation with Washington since its independence on the collapse of the Soviet Union, despite Moscow's overwhelming influence.

The top US diplomat later opened talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and will fly afterwards to another Central Asian Turkic country, Uzbekistan.

In Astana, Blinken will also meet with the foreign ministers of all five former Soviet republics in Central Asia, which also include Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Race for influence

The trip is the most senior to Central Asia by an official in US President Joe Biden's administration and it comes days after the anniversary of the war in Ukraine, which has received billions of dollars in Western support.