Flag-waving Israelis have gathered in a massive protest for the eighth straight week to press their opposition to government legal reforms critics see as a threat to democracy.

Israeli media reported on Saturday the crowds were again in the tens of thousands, after lawmakers this week took a step towards approving the reforms which are a cornerstone of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's latest administration, which took office in December.

Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, made coalition deals to form the most far-right government in the history of Israel.

Critics, including Supreme Court president Esther Hayut, have condemned the reforms as an assault on the independence of the judiciary.

Some Netanyahu detractors have also tied the proposals to his trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denies those charges and any link between the reforms and his own court case.

"We are very afraid we will become a fascist country. We are fighting for our country, for democracy, for equal rights for everyone," one protester in Tel Aviv, Ronit Peled, a 68-year-old retiree, told the AFP news agency.

"Democracy! Democracy!" others shouted, vowing not to give up.