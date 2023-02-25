An Iranian military official warned his country is still seeking to kill former US president Donald Trump and his secretary of state Mike Pompeo in revenge for assassinating top commander Qasem Soleimani.

"We hope we can kill Trump, Pompeo, (former US general Kenneth) McKenzie and the military commanders who gave the order" to kill Soleimani, Amirali Hajizadeh, the Guards' aerospace unit commander, said on television late Friday.

Tehran has repeatedly vowed to avenge the killing of Soleimani, the head of the commander of the Quds Force in Revolutionary Guard in a US drone strike on Baghdad airport in January 2020.

Trump had ordered the strike in response to a number of attacks on US interests in Iraq that his administration blamed on Iran.

Days later, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at a US airbase in Iraq that housed US troops. None were killed, but Washington said dozens suffered traumatic brain damage.

READ MORE:Possible scenarios following the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani