TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in phone call with Putin
President Erdogan voices Türkiye's readiness to contribute in any way to build a "ceasefire and negotiated solution" in the one-year-old Russia-Ukraine war.
Erdogan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in phone call with Putin
"President Erdogan stressed the need for achieving a just peace to prevent further loss of life and destruction," presidency said in a statement. / AA Archive
February 24, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for "a just peace" in Ukraine during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the presidency announced.

"President Erdogan stressed the need for achieving a just peace to prevent further loss of life and destruction," it said in a statement on Friday. 

"Expressing Türkiye’s sincere wish for the revival of the (grain) deal reached in Istanbul, President Erdogan pointed out that Ankara stands ready to provide every kind of support in this regard," the presidency noted.

Last July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

Erdogan thanked his Russian counterpart for his solidarity over the devastating earthquakes that hit the country's southern region. 

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye to continue efforts for Russia-Ukraine peace

In a phone call earlier today, the Turkish and Ukrainian presidents also discussed the recent powerful earthquakes in Türkiye and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which marked its first anniversary.

Recommended

According to the Turkish presidency, Erdogan thanked his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for "showing solidarity with Türkiye" in the wake of the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors which struck southern Türkiye on February 6.

Shaping peace

Erdogan also voiced his readiness to contribute "in any way they can to build a ceasefire and negotiated solution, and shape peace in the one-year-old Russia-Ukraine war."

On February 24, 2022, in an attack that Ukrainian authorities later said they already knew was inevitable at least a few days in advance, Russian forces crossed into Ukraine from the north, south, and east of the country.

Over 8,000 civilians have been killed and nearly 13,300 others injured since Russia started what it called "a special military operation" in Ukraine, according to the latest UN figures.

READ MORE: Türkiye stresses for just and lasting end of war in Ukraine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years