Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for "a just peace" in Ukraine during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the presidency announced.

"President Erdogan stressed the need for achieving a just peace to prevent further loss of life and destruction," it said in a statement on Friday.

"Expressing Türkiye’s sincere wish for the revival of the (grain) deal reached in Istanbul, President Erdogan pointed out that Ankara stands ready to provide every kind of support in this regard," the presidency noted.

Last July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

Erdogan thanked his Russian counterpart for his solidarity over the devastating earthquakes that hit the country's southern region.

In a phone call earlier today, the Turkish and Ukrainian presidents also discussed the recent powerful earthquakes in Türkiye and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which marked its first anniversary.