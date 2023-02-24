Friday, February 24, 2023

2120 GMT — EU approves 10th package of Russia sanctions

The European Union has approved a tenth package of Russia sanctions on the anniversary of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, the Swedish EU presidency said late on Friday.

"Together, the EU member states have imposed the most forceful and far-reaching sanctions ever to help Ukraine win the war," the Swedish EU presidency said on Twitter.

"The EU stands united with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.We will keep supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes."

The package includes tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use goods as well as measures against entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia.

2046 GMT — Zelenskyy hopes China would support 'just peace'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he was planning to meet China's Xi Jinping after Beijing called for urgent peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president also said he was doing his best to prevent Chinese arms supplies to Russia to avoid any risk of "World War III."

"I am planning to meet with Xi Jinping," he told reporters as Ukraine marked the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"This will be important for world security," he said.

Zelensky did not say when or where he was planning to meet Xi but expressed hope that China would support a "just peace" and Ukraine.

"I really want to believe that China will not supply weapons to Russia. It is very important for me," Zelensky said.

2033 GMT — Canada imposes new Russia sanctions, pledges battle tanks to Ukraine

Canada has imposed new Russia-related sanctions and sending four more Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, marking the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday.

The new sanctions would target 129 individuals and 63 entities including Russian deputy prime ministers and other officials, Trudeau told reporters in Toronto.

Canada will also provide an armored recovery vehicle and over 5,000 rounds of ammunition to help Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

"Vladimir Putin made a grave miscalculation when he launched his war of aggression," Trudeau said. "He underestimated Ukrainians, and he underestimated the solidarity of their friends around the world ... but today, we are stronger and more unified than ever."

1643 GMT — Moscow says 'highly values' China efforts to settle Ukraine conflict

Russia said it appreciated Beijing's efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict but insisted any solution to the crisis should recognise Russia's control over four Ukrainian regions.

"We highly value the sincere desire of our Chinese friends to contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine through peaceful means," the foreign ministry said, but added any settlement must recognise "the new territorial realities".

1624 GMT - Poland, US in talks to produce ammunition for Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday said that during US counterpart Joe Biden's visit to Warsaw they began talks on producing much-needed ammunition for Ukraine.

In response to a journalist's question about military support for Ukraine, Duda said: "I can reveal that I spoke to President Biden about starting joint military production, of ammunition for example."

"So you can say that talks on the matter have been launched at the highest presidential level. These talks will definitely continue," he added.

1606 GMT — 'Victory is inevitable' if allies do their homework: Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy has said Ukraine would push back Russian troops if Western allies kept their promises following pledges of more financial and military aid.

"If partners respect all their promises and deadlines, victory will inevitably await us," Zelenskyy said during a press conference that started with a minute of silence, "if we can all do our homework, we can all win."

Zelenskyy added that Kiev needed to cooperate with China to put an end to the war after Beijing presented a position paper on the conflict in Ukraine.

"China started talking about Ukraine and that's not bad," Zelenskyy said. "It seems to me that there is respect for our territorial integrity, security issues," he added.

1600 GMT - Türkiye stresses for just & lasting end of war in Ukraine

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has stressed on the need for just and lasting end of Russia-Ukraine conflict as soon as possible through talks.

The ministry said in a statement that Türkiye supports efforts towards solution by initiatives such as Istanbul Grain Deal, adding that it keep extending support and exerting effort towards ending this war.

"Unfortunately, heavy cost of this war is felt throughout the world", the ministry stated.

1500 GMT - US prosecutors seize assets, charge Russia on Ukraine conflict anniversary

US prosecutors on said they were seeking to seize six properties in New York and Florida allegedly belonging to a sanctioned Russian oligarch, and separately charged a Russian national with illegally exporting counterintelligence equipment.

The announcements came on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation."

1356 GMT - China should also talk to Kiev if it wants peace in Ukraine: German president

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier voiced doubt on China’s recently announced peace plan to end the Ukraine war.

“It is questionable whether the superpower China wants to play a constructive role to this end. But if it does, then China should certainly talk not only with M Moscow but also with Kiev,” Steinmeier said during an event to mark the anniversary of the war.

Steinmeier called on Beijing, which enjoys close ties with Moscow, to take a clear stance against Russia’s war on Ukraine.

1342 GMT - Turkish and Ukrainian presidents discuss Ukraine war

In a phone call, the Turkish and Ukrainian presidents discussed the recent powerful earthquakes in Türkiye and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which marks the first anniversary.

President Erdogan voiced his readiness to contribute "in any way they can to build a cease-fire and negotiated solution, and shape peace in the one-year-old Russia-Ukraine war."

1511 GMT - Germany to send Ukraine another four tanks, taking total to 18 – ministry

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius decided to hand over another four Leopard 2 A6 battle tanks from German military stocks to Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"Germany is thus increasing the number of tanks it is handing over from 14 to 18," the ministry added.

1450 GMT — Ukraine prepares for counteroffensive in conflict's anniversary

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said that his forces were making plans to push Russian troops out of the country, a year after Russia launched its attack.

"A year ago, it was difficult for us to get serious weapons. Today, civilised countries see that you are the shield of Europe in the east," Reznikov told the armed forces.

"There will be a counteroffensive. We are working hard to prepare and secure it."

1425 GMT — G7 to urge countries against military aid to Russia: Japan PM

A virtual Group of Seven summit will call on countries to not send military aid to Russia, Japan's prime minister has said.

"In view of the military support for Russia by third countries that has been pointed out, the G7 intends to call for such support to cease," Fumio Kishida told reporters hours before Japan chairs the meeting.

He did not single out any nation, though Russia has reportedly used Iranian drones in Ukraine, and Washington has recently warned that Beijing is weighing supplying Moscow's effort. China has denied those claims.

1420 GMT — Putin 'has failed to achieve a single goal in Ukraine: von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has "failed to achieve a single" goal after his attacks on Ukraine.