Rescuers in southeastern Brazil have scrambled to find survivors among dozens of people still missing after record rainfalls caused flooding and mudslides that killed at least 44 people over the weekend.

"Search and rescue work continues uninterrupted" after raging rivers of mud, stones and trees razed precarious houses built on slopes, according to the office of Sao Paulo's governor.

But the wet weather complicated the work of some 1,000 search and rescue personnel, backed by 50 vehicles, 14 helicopters and 53 engineering teams.

"We don’t know where the death toll will end," Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas told AFP after arriving by helicopter to visit the area.

Officially, 38 people are reported as missing, a figure that will likely push the final toll closer to 70, he added.

Authorities said more than 1,730 people had been temporarily evacuated from their homes while at least 760 were left homeless.

Twenty-five people, including six children, were taken to the hospital and seven were in serious condition.

Sao Sebastiao officials set up a tent for a collective wake for victims.

Some 680 millimetres of rain — more than double the expected monthly amount — fell in 24 hours around the popular beach city of Sao Sebastiao, some 200 kilometres southeast of Sao Paulo.

This was a record downpour, according to the state government.

As the Inmet weather service said rains would continue falling in the region this week, officials raised the official death toll to 44.