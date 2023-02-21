WORLD
3 MIN READ
Separatists accused of police killings ahead of Nigeria presidential polls
Authorities say the Indigenous People of Biafra fighters instigated the deadly violence that left eight policemen dead raising concerns ahead of the presidential elections on Saturday.
Separatists accused of police killings ahead of Nigeria presidential polls
is facing multiple security threats including a separatist agitation in the southeast but also an armed insurgency in the northeast and kidnapping gangs in the northwest. / AP Archive
February 21, 2023

Suspected separatist gunmen have killed at least eight police officers over the past three days in southeast Nigeria, authorities said, raising concerns ahead of the presidential elections this weekend.

Four officers were killed in an attack at a station in Anambra state on Monday, while authorities searched for suspects accused of killing four others over the weekend, according to police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga. 

The assailants opened fire on officers while detonating explosives, he said, adding that three of the attackers were killed and two more arrested.

Police blamed the attacks on a separatist group known as the Indigenous People of Biafra, or IPOB, which wants the southeast region to gain independence from the West African country.

Authorities have accused the IPOB of instigating violence which has led to many deaths in the conflict-riddled region and stoked fears about the ability of Nigeria's security forces to protect voters at the polls.

The election commission might not be able to deploy to some polling stations because of security concerns, said Festus Okoye, an official with Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission.

Recommended

“The security agencies have promised that they have the capacity to secure our communities to make it possible for people to vote,” he said.

”(But) for people in zones that are still in conflict, there is absolutely nothing we can do."

More than 90 million people are registered to vote on Saturday to elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari who is stepping down after two terms in office.

The country is facing multiple security threats including a separatist agitation in the southeast but also an armed insurgency in the northeast and kidnapping gangs in the northwest.

READ MORE: One killed in attack on Nigeria polling office just weeks before vote

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment