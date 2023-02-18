Two people have been rescued from the rubble in Türkiye's southern Hatay province, more than 296 hours after the first of two back-to-back earthquakes hit the region.

Search and rescue teams pulled the survivors out from the debris of a collapsed building in the district of Antakya on Saturday, in yet another miraculous rescue on the 13th day after the disaster.

Initially, two parents and their 12-year-old child were removed alive from the wreckage of Kanatli Apartment Building. But, the child later died despite the provision of first medical aid.

Samir Muhammed Accar and his wife Ragda were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The couple's two other children also lost their lives in the same wreck.

Türkiye was struck by powerful earthquakes on February 6, 2023. The earthquakes affected 11 provinces in the country, and savaged a big area in northern Syria, killing thousands.

On February 6, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centred in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several provinces. Later, at 1.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centred in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district struck the region.