Friday, February 17, 2023

International aid agencies are stepping up efforts to help thousands of homeless people, many sleeping in tents, mosques, schools or cars, 12 days after a massive earthquake hit Türkiye and Syria, killing nearly 45,500 in both countries.

On the disaster's12th day, the death toll in Türkiye rose to 39,672, making it the deadliest disaster in the country in 100 years.

The toll in Syria has reached 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to nearly 45,486.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

0200 GMT — Argentine football to hold a minute's silence for quake victims

Argentina's Football Association [AFA] has announced the professional football across all formats in the country will hold a minute's silence for the victims of the natural disaster.

The gesture will come "prior to the start of the matches corresponding to next weekend."

The Turkish embassy in Buenos Aires thanked AFA for its "great gesture" in the difficult times.

Mexico hails dog who helped in Türkiye rescue efforts

Mexicans have wholeheartedly thank Proteo, the deceased German shepherd dog that helped with search and rescue efforts in Türkiye.

Citizens have paid glowing tributes to Proteo with a large-scale graffiti which read "Thanks Proteo" with an image of the dog on a red background.

Mexicans said the dog will "live on in our hearts."

Türkiye's embassy thanks Panamafor aid

Türkiye's embassy in Panama has thanked citizens, friends and the Sunni Muslim Religious Association of Panama for the quake-related aid.

The embassy confirmed the humanitarian aid is on way to Türkiye and thanked everyone for their contributions.

Venezuela rescue team returns from Türkiye

Venezuela's rescue team which undertook search and rescue operations in Adiyaman province, has returned to the South American capital Caracas.

Türkiye's embassy in Caracas said they "are wholeheartedly grateful to the 29 people and the three dogs that make up the team."

"We will never forget this show of solidarity from the Venezuelan brotherly nation."

Cuban medics undertaking vital healthcare work in affected areas

Cuban medics are conducting vital work in the clinics of Elbistan district in the Kahramanmaras province.

The Cuban embassy in Türkiye said its doctors are continuing their "solidarity" work.

Reportedly, 32 Cuban doctors are in Türkiye while 27 are in Syria.[if !supportLineBreakNewLine]

Türkiye to build 30,000 homes in quake-hit areas

Türkiye has said it will begin mass construction of homes next month for the survivors of twin earthquakes and the area for new settlements has been identified in all quake-hit provinces.

"Construction will be launched by March," Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Murat Kurum said on Friday of the post-quake rebuilding process involving 30,000 homes to begin with.

Kurum said land for new constructions has been identified in provinces hit hard by February 6 quakes that left almost 40,000 people dead and toppled or damaged tens of thousands of buildings.

He said the new buildings "will not be higher than three to four floors" and will be planned "according to the local culture, tradition and customs."

2000 GMT — Türkiye's death toll rises above 39,000

The death toll from powerful earthquakes that struck on Monday of last week has risen to 39,672 in Türkiye, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Soylu also said some 82,000 buildings were either collapsed or severely damaged due to the earthquakes.

Graveyards expand as Türkiye quake survivors bury loved ones

In the Turkish town of Pazarcik, a football pitch has been turned into a burial ground for people killed by the earthquakes, which struck almost 12 days ago.

The goal posts are still standing but the field is dotted with about 100 dirt mounds and ditches.

Each freshly dug grave is topped with a wooden plank marking the same date of death — February 6, 2023 — when this town was devastated by the deadliest earthquake in Türkiye’s modern history.

"We waited...for 10 days to get the bodies of the deceased from under the rubble," said Huseyin Akis, who was burying his niece along with her husband and two sons.

A red scarf had been wrapped around the wooden plank at a nearby grave. Pine branches had been scattered over another.

The scene in Pazarcik, epicentre of the quake that struck in the dead of night on February 6, captured the struggle facing people trying to find and bury their dead since the disaster, which has killed more than 45,000 in Türkiye and neighbouring Syria.

1914 GMT - Turkish motorcyclist sells off signed helmet for $33,000 to help quake victims in country

Motorcycle racer Bahattin Sofuoglu sold off a signed helmet for $33,100 to help earthquake victims in his native Türkiye.

Sofuoglu, 19, said on Twitter that a Turkish man bought it at an auction, and the motorcyclist donated all proceeds from the sale to Türkiye's disaster agency AFAD.

MV Agusta Reparto Corse's Sofuoglu won the 2022 WorldSSP Challenge, a European title, with the helmet.

Rescuers find new survivor nearly 12 days after Türkiye quakes

Turkish rescuers have pulled a 45-year-old man from rubble nearly 12 days after two devastating quakes claimed almost 40,000 lives in the country.

On Friday, the man, Hakan Yasinoglu, was rescued 278 hours after the first 7.7-magnitude tremor in badly hit Hatay, a southern province near the border with Syria.

Images on social media showed rescuers gingerly carrying a stretcher with the man through the ruins of a flattened building.

He was tied down to the stretcher to avoid a fall, and covered with a golden thermal jacket.

He was immediately placed in a waiting ambulance and whisked away.

1909 GMT - Scale of disaster in Türkiye 'greatest' that Mexican rescue team ever seen

A Mexican rescue team was surprised by the size of the tragedy in quake-hit Türkiye, saying the scale of last week’s disaster is the "greatest" they have ever seen.

Rafael Martinez Garcia, commander general of a volunteer Rotary Safety and Rescue Brigade, spoke to Anadolu at Hatay airport before boarding a return flight to his country with his team of 16 after spending eight days in the earthquake zone.

Although his team is prepared for disaster psychology, which tries to understand the emotional situation of the people who lost everything, Martinez said: "What surprised us was the size of the tragedy.

1902 GMT - German company sends over 1,000 generators to earthquake victims in Türkiye

A German machine manufacturer Scheppach GmbH has assisted earthquake victims in Türkiye by sending over 1,368 generators to the affected areas in the country's south.

The Turkish Consulate in Munich coordinated with the German company to send 12 diesel and 1,356 inverter generators, along with 160 large electric heaters, worth approximately €1 million from its warehouses in Germany.

Serdar Eraslan, the General Manager of Scheppach, said that as a Turk, he felt that it was his "duty" to help the earthquake victims in Türkiye.

1840 GMT - UK looking at options to further support Türkiye following quakes

The UK will continue to explore options for further support to Türkiye following last week’s devastating earthquakes, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

"I am in regular contact with my counterpart and friend [Turkish] Defence Minister Hulusi Akar," he said in a statement, adding that the UK is committed to helping its close partner Türkiye, having deployed flights, medics, and aid to support recovery efforts.

It also said the UK is leading NATO's response to the earthquakes, which killed or injured tens of thousands and left many in need, with three Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft helping to deliver NATO’s package of emergency support to Türkiye.

1804 GMT - Turkish citizens of Armenian origin in quake-hit village ask for aid to be delivered to needier regions

Heartened by the help they have gotten since last week’s powerful earthquakes, a group of Turkish citizens of Armenian origin in Hatay, southern Türkiye are now asking that aid be diverted to areas of greater need.

Although luckily no lives were lost as a result of the last week's quakes, the village of Vakifli in the Samandag district, population 130, saw some 30 residents fled the region for Istanbul out of fear following aftershocks.

Berc Kartun, the administrative head of Vakifli, told Anadolu that locals experienced great fear after the Feb. 6 quakes and shied away from entering their homes due to follow-up shocks.

1706 GMT - Lebanon to send more humanitarian aid for quake victims in Türkiye

Lebanon will send a ton of humanitarian aid for the quake victims in southern Türkiye, the Turkish ambassador to Beirut said.

“Until now, we have had the opportunity to send half a ton of humanitarian aid to Adana (province). Today, we plan to deliver 1 ton of blankets, heaters, materials, and food in coordination with Turkish Airlines,” Ali Baris Ulusoy told Anadolu Agency.

Lebanon has sent three search and rescue teams to Türkiye so far, Ulusoy added.

1518 GMT – US to continue providing aid to quake-hit Türkiye

US Ambassador to Ankara Jeffry Flake has said that his country will continue providing aid to the quake-hit regions in Türkiye.

“The US government through USAID (US Agency for International Development) has announced an initial tranche of a grant of $85 million and more will be announced soon,” Flake said.

Underlining that they also contribute through the UN, he said the American Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Türkiye chamber, raised nearly $50 million.

“When I talk to my former colleagues in the United States Senate and the House, I remind them that over the years, Türkiye has responded on five continents in more than 50 countries to earthquakes and floods, and other natural disasters. So they paid it forward. And now it's our turn to pay back,” he said.

1501 GMT – EU foreign ministers to start meeting by remembering quake victims in Türkiye, Syria