Thursday, February 16, 2023

The United States and its allies plan a major array of new sanctions against Russia for the February 24 anniversary of its offensive against Ukraine, a senior US official has said.

"You will see around the 24th a big new package of sanctions from both the US and all of our G7 partners," Victoria Nuland, the under-secretary of state for political affairs, told reporters.

"These sanctions will deepen and broaden in certain categories where we have been active before, particularly in limiting the flow of technology to the Russian defence industry," she said.

Here are the other updates:

1821 GMT — Russia turns to decoy missiles, intel balloons: Ukraine

Russia has switched its aerial strike tactics to fool Ukraine's air defences, using decoy missiles without explosive warheads and deploying balloons, a senior Ukrainian official has said.

“The Russians are definitely changing tactics” as the conflict approaches its one-year anniversary, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in an interview. The goal of the decoy missiles, Podolyak said, is to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defence systems by offering too many targets.

“They want to overload our anti-aircraft system to get an extra chance to hit infrastructure facilities,” Podolyak said, adding that Ukraine's air defences are adapting to the challenge.

1700 GMT — UK will back Ukraine if opposition Labour win power: Labour leader

Britain's support for Ukraine will not change if the main opposition Labour Party wins power in an election next year, Labour leader Keir Starmer said during a visit to Ukraine.

"Should there be an election next year and a change of government, the position on Ukraine will remain the same," Starmer said while visiting the town of Irpin outside Kiev.

1640 GMT — Wagner chief slams 'bureaucracy' slowing Russian offensive

The head of Russia's mercenary outfit Wagner has said it could take months to capture the embattled Ukraine city of Bakhmut and slammed Moscow's "monstrous bureaucracy" for slowing military gains.

"I think it's (going to be in) March or in April," Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said in one of several messages posted online.

"To take Bakhmut you have to cut all supply routes. It's a significant task," he said, adding: "Progress is not going as fast as we would like".

1632 GMT — Major Ukraine donor Estonia calls on allies to do more

Estonia, which has contributed the most military aid to Ukraine by share of its economic size, has called on allies to do more to help the war-torn country.

The Baltic state's Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur made the appeal following talks in Tallinn with visiting US counterpart Lloyd Austin.

"Whilst the United States is the biggest contributor in absolute terms, Estonia is in relative terms," Pevkur told reporters. "Estonia's military assistance to Ukraine recently exceeded one percent of our GDP. Still we can and must do more."

1624 GMT — Russia, Ukraine exchange over 100 POWs in latest swap

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 101 prisoners of war in their latest prisoner swap, their authorities have said.

"Aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces will deliver the released servicemen to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defence Ministry," the Russian ministry said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff posted images of scores of Ukrainian servicemen posing for a photograph after being released. He said 100 troops and one civilian had been returned.

1552 GMT — Ukrainian Nobel winner demands justice for Russian 'war criminals'

Oleksandra Matviichuk, a Ukrainian rights activist whose NGO was co-winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, has called for the world to "hold Russian war criminals accountable."

"We must break the circle of impunity," she said, urging the United Nations and the European Union to back Kiev's call for a special tribunal able to judge top Russian officials all the way up to President Vladimir Putin.

While acknowledging that getting a majority of UN member countries behind that goal was a "hard task," Matviichuk said it was indispensable for any post-war peace that might follow the end of the conflict in her country.

1401 GMT — 'We knew': NATO chief looks back at Russia's Ukraine incursion

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said he went to sleep on the eve of February 24, 2022, knowing full well the carnage that would be unleashed within hours.

Months of warnings from the head of the Western military alliance had hardened into certainty that Russian President Vladimir Putin would launch his all-out attack on Ukraine that day.

"I went to bed. But it was a very short night because I knew that at some stage, within hours, someone was going to wake me up - and that was exactly what happened," he said in an interview a week ahead of the first anniversary of the invasion.

1346 GMT — Israeli FM offers support for Ukraine peace initiative at UN

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has offered support for a Ukrainian peace initiative at the United Nations next week.

During a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Cohen said Israel would support a Ukrainian peace initiative at the United Nations next week and help secure up to $200 million for healthcare and infrastructure projects.

He added that Israel would also help develop a smart air raid early warning system.

1010 GMT — Ukraine's Zelenskyy to address opening of Berlin film fest

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to deliver a live video address at the opening of the annual Berlin International Film Festival, whose organisers say they will pay special tribute this year to Ukraine and to protesters in Iran.