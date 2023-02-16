Thursday, February 16, 2023

The United Nations has launched an appeal for $1 billion to help victims in Türkiye of last week's devastating earthquakes that killed thousands of people and left millions more in desperate need of aid.

On the disaster's11th day, the death toll in Türkiye rose to 38,044, making it the deadliest disaster in the country in 100 years.

The toll in Syria has reached 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to 43,858.

Following are the latest updates:

2350 GMT — Boy among three survivors pulled alive 260 hours after Türkiye quakes

Eleven days into the quake — one of the deadliest in the past 100 years — rescuers have pulled a 12-year-old boy and two men out of the rubble, more than 260 hours of the earthquakes that have so far left over 43,000 people dead in Türkiye and neighbouring Syria.

The boy was rescued from the rubble of a building in the central Antakya city of Hatay province at 260th hour of the first earthquake that hit Türkiye on February 6 morning, local media reported late on Thursday.

Osman Halebiye, a foreign national, was pulled from the ruins of Buket Apartment in Ekinci district.

Two more people were pulled alive from the rubble in the same province but such rescues have become increasingly rare.

Both men, Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, 26, and Mustafa Avci, 34, were rescued from the rubble of a building in Antakya district at 261st hour of the first 7.7 magnitute quake.

Delighted relatives of the injured rushed to hospital where the two men are being treated.

Türkiye tightens noose around building contractors over 'earthquake crimes'

More contractors and others allegedly responsible for poorly constructed buildings that collapsed and caused heavy mass casualties in last week’s devastating earthquakes have been detained across Türkiye, sources said.

In southern Kahramanmaras province's Turkoglu district, three people were detained over buildings that collapsed in February 6 twin quakes, which have killed more than 38,000 people and left 108,000 others injured, Anadolu Agency reported.

Another five contractors were detained in Istanbul over "killing by negligence" under the coordination of the Kahramanmaras Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Two more people suspected of being involved in defective construction work were detained in southeastern Osmaniye province.

2300 GMT — Two men found alive in Hatay province

Two men Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, 26, and Mustafa Avci, 34, have been rescued from rubble of a building in Odabası district of Hatay province, 261 hours after the first earthquake hit Türkiye, local media reported.

'We had prepared her grave': Woman pulled alive from Türkiye quake debris

In yet another miraculous rescue, a woman has been pulled alive from the rubble of her apartment building on the 11th day of the twin earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye.

Neslihan Kilic, 42, was pulled from the rubble in central Kahramanmaras province on Thursday — after 257 hours of torment — and later moved to hospital.

"We had prepared her grave and we asked the rescue workers to stop digging as we feared they would damage the remaining corpses under the rubble.

2123 GMT — Boy pulled alive in another miracle rescue operation

Rescuers have pull a 12-year-old boy alive from rubble of a building in central Antakya district of Hatay province, at the 260th hour of the first earthquake that struck southern Türkiye, Anadolu Agency reported late on Thursday.

Search and rescue teams working on the wreckage of Buket Apartment in Ekinci District reached Osman Halebiye, a foreign national, in a major operation. The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Zonguldak miners tell of joy, fear in Türkiye quake rescues

Turkish miners who dug survivors out of collapsed buildings after a massive earthquake have said hearing voices of people beneath the rubble brought both joy that someone was still alive and worry that they would not reach them in time to save them.

"There is no other joy than hearing the voice of a survivor. It is nothing I can explain," said Cemil Dedeoglu, 37.

"There is no other happiness than taking that person out and handing them over to their families. I mean, I wish we could get everyone out without any injuries."

But they said hearing an appeal for help beneath a collapsed building was also tempered with concern about getting them out quickly and without further injury, when survivors were often buried in small spaces and under tonnes of broken concrete.

"It is our hardest moment because we want to get them out as soon as possible," said Musab Basan, 39.

1905 GMT — Woman rescued from rubble more than 10 days after quakes

In yet another miraculous rescue, a woman was found alive more than 10 days or 257 hours after the twin earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye.

Forty-two-year-old Neslihan Kilic was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in central Kahramanmaras province.

She was later moved to the hospital.

1840 GMT — Turkish boxer puts her WBC title belt at auction for quake victims

Seren Ay Cetin, a Turkish female boxer who won the 2022 World Boxing Council (WBC) title, is selling her championship belt to help earthquake victims in Türkiye.

Seren Ay Cetin, 26, said she put her WBC Silver Bantamweight title belt at auction to sell it for at least 1 million Turkish liras or $53,000, and the proceeds will go to a Turkish non-governmental organisation.

Cetin was the first female Turkish boxer to win a WBC title after defeating Austria's Eva Voraberger, a two-time WBC world champion, in a fight held last May in Istanbul.

1750 GMT — British field hospital healing wounds of quake victims in southern Türkiye

A British medical team in the 24-bed field hospital, which was opened in the courtyard of a severely damaged public hospital in Turkoglu district, is providing medical treatment in coordination with the health facility of the Turkish National Medical Rescue Team from Sivas province.

“We are here to help the Turkish authorities and we are taking guidance from the Turkish authorities as to what medical care they want us to provide,” specialist nurse Lt. Katy Hook, who is in charge of the hospital, said.

She added that the British medical team is more than "willing to take over some of the load they (Turkish authorities) are currently feeling in the hospitals."

On the scale of the devastation, Hook said: "I've never seen anything like this before. It is horrendous."

1745 GMT — Türkiye welcomes NATO's support after deadly quakes: Defense chief

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar hailed NATO's support after last week's devastating earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

"The earthquakes we experience are among the greatest natural disasters of the century. We would like to express our gratitude to each of our allies, partners and friends who support us in these difficult days," Akar told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in quake-hit Hatay province.

"After these difficult days, we welcome the Alliance's activation of the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center (EADRCC) and the decision to establish a tent city of 2,000 people in Iskenderun," Akar said.

The minister also thanked Stoltenberg for the solidarity shown after the disaster, for his visit, as well as the lowering of all flags at NATO headquarters in Brussels, and for observing a moment of silence at the opening of the NATO defence ministers meeting on Feb. 14 to honour the victims.

"All these are the clearest and most meaningful indicator of NATO's spirit of unity, solidarity and alliance," Akar said.

1618 GMT — Egyptian associations in Türkiye collect $200K

This is in addition to five relief convoys, a donation campaign, evacuation of those trapped, and volunteer missions.

“Since the earthquake occurred on Feb. 6, Egyptian institutions have worked, in coordination with a number of official Turkish authorities, to launch a donations campaign amounting to 3.6 million Turkish lira until Wednesday evening," the organizations said in a statement.

1615 GMT — Seychelles donates relief items to Türkiye's earthquake victims

The Turkish Embassy in Nairobi has received a donation of 66 tonnes of relief products from the people of Seychelles.

The relief items received by the embassy include blankets, winter gear, and mattresses, which will be distributed to those affected by the disaster.

The Turkish Embassy in Nairobi accredited to Seychelles has expressed gratitude for the generosity of the Seychellois people.

1544GMT — UN launches $1B humanitarian appeal for Türkiye

"Today the United Nations is launching a $1 billion humanitarian appeal for the people of Türkiye suffering from the most devastating earthquakes to hit the country in a century," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

"The funding – which covers a three-month period -- will assist 5.2 million people and allow aid organisations to rapidly scale up vital support for Government-led relief efforts in a number of areas including food security, protection, education, water and shelter," said the statement.

Guterres said: "Türkiye is home to the largest number of refugees in the world and has shown enormous generosity to its Syrian neighbours for years".

1523 GMT — Iraq's relief airlift continues for quake-hit Türkiye: Iraqi diplomat

Iraqi Consul-General Hussein Abdelwahed has stressed that his country's relief airlift continues to extend aid to the affected people.