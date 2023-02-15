Türkiye's stock index soared almost 10 percent on Wednesday after five days of earthquake-related closure and last week's steep losses, as government measures to prop equities looked to be working.

Borsa Istanbul halted trading on its equity and derivatives markets two days after the earthquakes that claimed more than 41,000 lives in Türkiye and neighbouring Syria.

Turkish authorities issued a series of regulations on Tuesday to support equities markets ahead of Wednesday's reopening, looking to encourage a cash injection.

"Turkish stocks have benefitted from the intervention in the market we have seen from the government there, all designed to prevent a crash following the closure of the exchange a week ago," said analyst Stuart Cole, chief macroeconomist at Equiti Capital.

"So far the policy appears to have worked, judging by the performance at the open... however, you do have to question how strong underlying sentiment is and what investors would be doing if this official support were not there..." he added.

Turkish authorities pushed through new regulations including measures incentivizing company share buyback programs, and increasing obligatory pension fund allocation for stocks.

On Tuesday, the withholding tax on share buyback programmes was cut to zero from an earlier 15% to encourage companies to buy back shares and in turn stabilize their market value in the stock exchange.