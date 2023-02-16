More spectacular rescues have been made ten days after the catastrophic earthquakes hit southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria.

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, more than 35,000 people have died, making it the deadliest of such disasters in Türkiye since the founding of the republic 100 years ago.

The 35,418 reported deaths surpassed those recorded from the massive Erzincan earthquake in 1939 which killed around 33,000 people.

In neighbouring Syria, the number of deaths reached 5,814, according to the latest reports, bringing the total death toll from both countries to over 41,232.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

Argentine team says rescue mission 'gives us hope'

Argentina team has been hailed for its efforts in rescuing a woman, a boy and a girl in Hatay province, working alongside the Turkish disaster management agency AFAD.

"The feeling we have in our bodies is one we cannot really explain, because the truth is that it is a miracle in the midst of so much chaos," said Argentina rescuer, Lourdes Dominguez Melchor.

"This situation gives us hope for the future days that we have left. With all our might we will continue to give our best."

"We profoundly appreciate the effort and solidarity of the team of Humanitarian Assistance White Helmets (in) Argentina who rescued three people alive in Türkiye. Thank you very much!," the Turkish Embassy in Buenos Aires said.

Costa Rica expresses solidarity with quake victims

Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Bilateral Affairs and International Cooperation Lydia Peralta Cordero has visited Türkiye’s Ambassador Fatma Pihava Unlu to offer solidarity and condolences.

Cordero said "the ties of brotherhood and closeness unite both countries".

The Turkish Embassy confirmed Dr. Arnoldo Andre Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, will visit Türkiye on February 16-18 to express his country's solidarity and condolences.

Young Brazilian sends 'heartwarming letter' for Turkish people

"We have just received a heartwarming letter from our little Brazilian friend, Sofia. She showed her solidarity with the Turkish people affected by the earthquakes. She sent us a lovely drawing, words of solidarity as well as 14 Reais ($2.68)," the Turkish Embassy in Brazil said.

The drawing shows a pink and yellow heart "from Sofia to Türkiye" alongside a hand designed envelope and Sofia's money.

The Turkish Embassy in Brasilia confirmed "we will send it to Türkiye. Thank you so much."

Turkish Embassy in Panama receives tents, generators

The Turkish Embassy in Panama has received tents from a charity, Shelterbox.

It said that Panama's Islamic Culture Center has donated generators, adding donations will be flown to Türkiye shortly while thanking the organisations for "solidarity" with the Turkish people.

0001 GMT — Turkish TV channels raise billions for quake victims

Eight Turkish television channels have raised more than $6 billion during an aid drive to help the survivors of last week's devastating earthquakes that hit 10 Turkish provinces affecting millions of people.

The channels ATV, FOX, Kanal D, Kanal 7, Show TV, Star TV, TRT 1 and TV8 ran a live joint broadcast on Wednesday for the aid campaign called "Türkiye beats with one heart."

The campaign managed to generate more than $6.1 billion (115.1 billion Turkish liras) during the eight-hour campaign.

Click here for more

1910 GMT — US top diplomat to visit Türkiye

US top diplomat to visit Türkiye beginning February 19 to view US efforts to aid Turkish response to deadly earthquakes, will meet Turkish counterpart in Ankara.

Click here for more

1825 GMT — Libya dispatches tonnes of medical supplies to quake victims in Türkiye

Turkish Ambassador in Tripoli Kenan Yilmaz said that the Libyan aid has exceeded 15 tons of medical supplies.

“Medical devices, hospital beds, generators, blankets and heaters were sent to the quake victims as part of the Libyan aid,” Yilmaz said.

Jibril Al Shteiwi, the director of the Libyan defence minister’s office, said an air bridge has been launched upon orders from Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh for the quake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

“Four planes loaded with aid have already been sent to Türkiye and Syria,” he said, adding that a fifth aid plane is also being prepared to be dispatched.

1820 GMT — UK unveils new aid package for Türkiye, Syria

“$30 million new overseas aid will fund additional emergency relief, such as tents and blankets for families made homeless in freezing conditions,” a UK government statement said.

The package will support the work of the UN and aid agencies on the ground in Syria, as well as the recovery effort in Türkiye led by the government, it said.

There will be a particular focus on protecting women and girls, including by helping with childbirth and midwifery, read the statement.

1745 GMT — Romanian philanthropist helping set up container city: Turkish envoy

This is part of the expansive efforts made in Romania for Turkish people affected by this tragedy, said Ozgur Kivanc Altan, Ankara’s ambassador to Bucharest.

Romania immediately sent a team of more than 110 people and four search and rescue dogs to Türkiye, he told reporters at an aid collection centre in Bucharest.

“Some 2,000 tents and 8,000 beds from RescEU were delivered to Türkiye on trains provided by Romania, as were approximately 5,000 tents and 15,000 sleepers given by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees,” the Turkish envoy said.

Altan said Romanian rescuers helped save many people trapped under collapsed buildings.

1700 GMT — Over 2,400 quake victims treated at Indian field hospital in Türkiye's Hatay

A total of 99 health workers, including 13 doctors, are working at the facility in Iskenderun district, which also has X-ray and laboratory services.

The team from India landed in Adana a day after the earthquakes and then drove to Iskenderun, according to Lt. Col. Yaduvir Singh, head of the field hospital.

“Turkish people have been very helpful. We are getting a lot of support from the Turkish government, as well as the people. All the doctors, as well as interpreters and nurses, have been very helpful and they are volunteering to help us,” he said.

The Indian team has been overwhelmed by the “very warm response,” he added.

“People actually love us. It has been a very brotherly feeling, so it was really emotional,” said Singh.

1646 GMT — UAE field hospital healing earthquake victims’ wounds in Türkiye

The hospital, which began operating four days after the twin earthquakes, employs 50 personnel with 15 doctors.

It has a 50-bed capacity with an operating room, emergency, intensive care, psychology, and family doctor sections.

"We are here to help our brothers and sisters who were affected by the devastating effect in the earthquake region. I offer my condolences to the families of the lost. We came here with a very large-capacity hospital that can help the earthquake victims medically. And we're going to help people," said Director Brig. Gen. Sarhan Al Neyadi.

“Doctors from Turkish hospitals also came here, we are working as a team in coordination with them. We continue to work as a single body. Our emergency also provides 24/7 service.”

1621 GMT — 'Your pain is our pain,' says Bosnian rescuer in quake-hit Türkiye

Rescuer Fahrudin Dobraca said his team pulled 10 people alive from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Hatay province and recovered 27 bodies.

Underlining that they did their best during the rescue operation in the region, Dobraca said: “Your pain is our pain, we share it, and I don't know what else to say.”

He said his team consists of 20 people and they got training on search and rescue operations in liaison with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) for six years in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo.

1617 GMT — Azerbaijan opens 1st field hospital for quake victims in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras

Azerbaijan established the first of two field hospitals in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras region, the epicentre of the twin quakes.

“Our hospital has four departments. After admission and initial examination, the patient is sent to the relevant department,” Gurban Eyvazov, the head of the 10-bed facility, said.

The hospital has a laboratory, as well as a local anaesthesia and surgery department, he said.

“We will build another hospital. There will be separate departments for orthopaedics, paediatrics, and general surgery,” Eyvazov said.

“We will stand by our brother Türkiye until our duty is done. We are one nation. You have always helped us in difficult times. We are always ready to support you and we will always be,” he added.

1607 GMT — Romanian rescue team tried its 'best' to save people in Türkiye: Team leader

A Romanian rescue team arrived in Türkiye on the same day twin quakes struck the country and tried to do its "best" to save people, the leader of the team said.

Bogdan Vladutoiu, the leader of RO-USAR noted that his team was deployed to Hatay at the request of Turkish national civil protection authorities, Bogdan said they managed to save five people who had been trapped under the rubble.

Unfortunately, he said, his team also retrieved some people who were unable to survive.

1545 GMT — South Korean volleyball star's relief drive collects nearly $400,000 for Türkiye, Syria

Former Fenerbahce and Eczacibasi VitrA outside hitter Yeon Koung Kim, 34, said she raised 500 million won, or $388,266 in South Korea to support the victims of the devastating earthquakes.

1540 GMT — Elazig becomes 11th province affected by earthquakes: spokesperson

Elazig will be counted as a disaster area becoming the 11th province that has been affected by the earthquakes, AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik said. The decision has been taken on the directives of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he added.

1535 GMT — French field hospital opens in Türkiye's quake-hit Adiyaman

Set up in the Golbasi district, the facility has the capacity of treating 100 patients per day.

The hospital will remain operational for at least 15 days, according to Herve Magro, the French ambassador to Türkiye.

“We will stay for as long as Turkish authorities want,” he said.

The hospital has two operating rooms and a labour room with a staff of 15 doctors and 25 nurses, according to Isabella Arnaud, a surgeon.

1520 GMT — Bulgarian rescuers return with high praise for Turkish people, quake response

Turkish rescue teams and law enforcement personnel were very helpful and the logistical support given by local agencies was invaluable, said Behriye Bahri Tirmaz, who served as the translator in the 25-member team.

“Even those who had lost their homes brought us hot meals from field kitchens,” Tirmaz said, stressing that she would not think twice if asked to go back.

“I wouldn’t even hesitate to take the plane and go now,” she asserted.

Rosen Terziev, another member of the team, described the destruction caused by the twin quakes as “immeasurable.”

The team tried to its very best in coordination with the Turkish Disaster Management Agency (AFAD), he said.

1505 GMT — More survivors rescued alive after over 228 hours

A 13-year-old-boy Mustafa was rescued alive from under the rubble in Hatay, some 229 hours after the earthquakes.

A mother, named Ela, and her two children were also rescued in Hatay after 228 hours.

They were then taken to the nearest hospital.

1500 GMT —Costa Rica's foreign minister to visit Türkiye in wake of deadly quakes

Costa Rica's Foreign and Worship Minister Arnoldo Andre Tinoco will visit Türkiye on Feb. 16 - 18 to express solidarity in the wake of last week's deadly earthquakes in the southern region.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Tinoco will meet on Thursday in the Turkish capital, Ankara, where he will convey condolences.

1455 GMT — Rescuers defy odds, pull alive 42-year-old woman 9 days after Türkiye quakes