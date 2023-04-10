Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said a meeting between foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and Syria will likely be held in early May in Moscow.

"We think it will happen in a period like the beginning of May, according to the preliminary information we received from the Russians. It will be in Moscow...It is currently scheduled for early May," Cavusoglu said on Monday in an interview broadcast live on a Turkish broadcaster.

Cavusoglu said the issue was also discussed during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to the capital Ankara last Friday.

The aim of all these talks is to revive the political process, lasting stability and peace, fight against terrorism, and guarantee Syria's border and territorial integrity, he added.

