The German ambassador to Chad, declared persona non grata by the government for his "impolite attitude", was expelled from the country, officials in N'Djamena have said.

On Friday, the government of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who took power after his father, president Idriss Deby Itno, asked the German diplomat to leave within 48 hours for "non-respect of diplomatic practices".

"The ambassador of Germany to Chad, Jan Christian Gordon Kricke, took an Air France flight Saturday evening," said Foreign Minister Mahamat Saleh Annadif. His departure was also confirmed to AFP news agency on Sunday by government spokesperson Aziz Mahamat Saleh.

Officials did not specify the exact reasons for his expulsion.

But a Chadian government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP that N'Djamena was critical of the diplomat for "interfering too much" in the "governance of the country", as well as for "remarks tending to divide Chadians".

A German foreign ministry official on Friday deemed the reasons for expelling their ambassador, who had held the post since July 2021, "absolutely incomprehensible".

