A roadside bomb has exploded in northwest Pakistan, killing two soldiers who were travelling in their vehicle, the military said.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack.

The banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan gave a higher death toll in the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, saying eight soldiers died.

There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy.

The TTP also claimed responsibility for a hand grenade attack on a police van in the Swabi area of the province that killed a police officer and injured two others on Saturday.

Pakistan is witnessing increased attacks on security forces after the terrorist group ended a cease-fire with the government last November.

