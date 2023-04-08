At least 20 people have been killed in an attack in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], with Daesh terror group claiming responsibility for the massacre.

"The enemy ADF (Allied Democratic Forces) ambushed farmers at around 4 pm (1400 GMT) on Friday near the village of Enebula," local civil society leader Patrick Mukohe told the AFP news agency by phone on Saturday.

ADF is a Daesh-allied militant group.

Mukohe said he had counted 21 bodies of men and women at the site of the massacre, some 30 kilometres west of the town of Oicha, in North Kivu province.

Jules Kambale, who works in the Oicha hospital morgue, said it had received 19 bodies.

Local activist Janvier Kasereka Kasayirio said 22 bodies had arrived at a nearby hospital.

Charles Ehuta Omeanga, the regional military administrator, confirmed the attack, which he attributed to "ADF terrorists", but said he was not in a position to give a definitive toll.

Daesh later claimed responsibility for the attack on their Telegram channel.

An army spokesperson in the North Kivu region where the attack took place, Anthony Mwalushay, said the assailants used machetes "to avoid confrontation with the army".

In a video shared on social media, and authenticated by Mukohe, a crowd surrounds the body of a man tied to a wooden frame, his throat slit.

The body is placed in a tarpaulin and added to a pile of blood-stained body bags.