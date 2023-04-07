Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has denounced recent Israeli attacks in Palestine, calling for an immediate end.

"Israel carried out indiscriminate attacks on the Gaza Strip last night, using disproportionate force. We strongly condemn these attacks," Akar told reporters on Friday in the capital Ankara.

His remarks came after the Israeli army launched air attacks on Gaza and southern Lebanon in the early hours of Friday.

The escalation came after Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and forcibly removed Palestinian worshippers for two nights in a row.

"This aggressive attitude, which ignores human rights and universal values, further increases tension in the region. It is clear that these attacks will harm regional peace.

"The Israeli administration must immediately stop these attacks, which will only increase chaos in the region," Akar said.

