WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nearly a million children in Africa's Sahel region face 'severe wasting'
Some 970,000 children under five in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger will face severe wasting this year, warns UN children's agency while urging governments to put child nutrition "high on national priority agendas."
Nearly a million children in Africa's Sahel region face 'severe wasting'
Niger is expected to face the highest burden, with 430,000 children estimated to be affected. / Reuters Archive
April 7, 2023

Nearly a million young children in Africa's Sahel region will face severe acute malnutrition this year amid high food prices, conflict and the climate crisis, UNICEF has warned.

"An estimated 970,000 children under 5 from West Africa's three central Sahel countries [Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger] will face severe wasting this year," the UN children's agency said in a statement on Friday.

The three countries are poor, landlocked and fighting militant insurgencies.

Niger is expected to face the highest burden, with 430,000 children estimated to be affected, a 14 percent decrease on the 2022 total thanks to government efforts.

In Mali, 367,000 children are forecast to face severe wasting, up more than 18 percent from last year.

READ MORE:Over 20M children face severe drought conditions in Africa: UNICEF

Recommended

"Growing insecurity and conflict means vulnerability is increasing in the region, and it is getting harder to help communities in isolated areas," UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Marie-Pierre Poirier, said in the statement.

The UN agency said data indicated an increase in child wasting across the Sahel in 2023, including in parts of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal and Togo.

It called on governments to put child nutrition "high on national priority agendas" and boost national investments in the early prevention, detection and treatment of child malnutrition.

READ MORE:UN: Millions of people facing severe hunger in West Africa's Sahel

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY