The leaders of 11 Latin American nations, including its two biggest economies, Brazil and Mexico, have announced a plan to work together to address rampant inflation.

The initiative was unveiled on Wednesday after a virtual meeting convened by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

He said the aim was to give people access to "food and basic products at better prices" through steps such as removing import tariffs and other trade barriers.

The priority is to reduce "the cost of these products for the poorest and most vulnerable," according to a statement released after the talks, which also included the leaders of Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Like other parts of the world, Latin America is suffering from elevated inflation blamed partly on shortages linked to Russia's offensive in Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic.

Inflation for the whole region ended 2022 at 14.8 percent, according to the International Monetary Fund, and hit around 95 percent in Argentina — the highest in more than 30 years.