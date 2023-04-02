WORLD
Death, injuries in drug deal shooting at Los Angeles shopping centre
LAPD says multiple suspects shot at each other over a dispute during a narcotics deal between two gangs in a parking lot.
Multiple suspects shot at each other during what police believe was a dispute during a narcotics deal in a parking lot in the area of Vanowen and Fallbrook in West Hills. / AFP Archive
April 2, 2023

One person was confirmed dead, and three others were injured in a shooting during a drug deal outside a Los Angeles shopping centre Saturday, police said.

Multiple suspects shot at each other during what police believe was a dispute during a narcotics deal in a parking lot in the area of Vanowen and Fallbrook in West Hills around 3:45 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said.

Police did not immediately identify the deceased man.

Three victims hit by gunfire were transported to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At least two of those may face charges after their release from medical care, Hamilton said.

Three suspects were in custody Saturday evening, and investigators believe the shooting involved gang members, he said.

Police recovered two firearms at the scene, Hamilton said.

“We believe that all of the people involved in this dispute have been identified, and we believe we have them either in custody or we have them where we can provide them medical care,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said that an LAPD helicopter spotted a vehicle with windows shot out leaving the scene and tracked the car.

“That suspect became involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision where they injured someone else and continued fleeing the area,” Hamilton said. “They subsequently switched vehicles and the air units saw them switch vehicles and directed ground units to the location where the suspect was fleeing.”

There was a pursuit lasting two to three minutes before the vehicle pulled over. A female driver and the male suspect who fled the shooting scene surrendered and were taken into custody, Hamilton said.

The person who was injured in the hit-and-run accident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

SOURCE:AP
