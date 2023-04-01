TÜRKİYE
Several terrorists who escaped PKK camps in Iraq surrender to Türkiye
The PKK terrorists laid down their arms at a Turkish frontier control post in southeastern Sirnak province, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry says.
April 1, 2023

At least four PKK terrorists who escaped from a terror camp in northern Iraq have surrendered to Turkish security forces, the country’s National Defense Ministry announced.

The terrorists laid down their arms at a Turkish frontier control post in southeastern Sirnak province, a statement said on Saturday.

The only way out for the terrorists is to surrender to justice, it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.

Türkiye has carried out a series of offensives to clear the region of terrorists.

