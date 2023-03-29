Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may visit Türkiye on April 27 for the inauguration of the country's first nuclear power plant jointly built with Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom.

"Mr. Putin may come to Türkiye on April 27 for the inauguration ceremony. Or we may attend the ceremony online," Erdogan said on Wednesday in televised comments on Turkish broadcasters A Haber and ATV. "Hopefully, we will take the first step."

Erdogan said the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant was one of Türkiye's "indispensable investments," adding that the facility would help the country "seriously store energy."

Akkuyu, currently under construction in Türkiye's southern Mersin province, will be the country's first nuclear power plant.