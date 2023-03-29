The Turkish metropolis Istanbul is in a unique position to contribute to global co-operation and dialogue as it physically bridges two continents and serves as a connection between Europe, Asia and Africa, the top official of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the organisation's Istanbul Center on Wednesday, Secretary General Mathias Cormann said Türkiye has shown great generosity in the wake of humanitarian crises in the region.

The centre was opened in January 2021 and it was officially launched on Wednesday with a high-level participance in Istanbul.

Türkiye has also been an "incredibly effective facilitator" in the recently renewed Black Sea grain deal, said Cormann, adding that the initiative has enabled the export of over 25 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs from Ukraine, thus helping ensure millions of people worldwide have access to food and basic supplies.

A founding member of the OECD, Türkiye "has been a strong advocate for our instruments and policy best practices especially towards South Eastern Europe, Eurasia and the Middle East and North Africa region," he underlined.

A hub for global engagement

The Istanbul Center will provide political support in many fields, including tax administration, insolvency and bankruptcy laws, integration of global supply chains, transport connectivity, and infrastructure development.

"The center will in particular connect original programmes in Southeast Europe, Eurasia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, encouraging policy co-operation and dialogue among these regions," highlighted Cormann.