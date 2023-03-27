China has said it detained a Japanese national on suspicion of espionage after Tokyo urged Beijing to release one of its citizens.

"Relevant Chinese authorities took criminal coercive measures this month against a Japanese citizen, in accordance with the law," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing on Monday.

"This Japanese citizen is suspected of engaging in espionage activities, in violation of the criminal law and the anti-espionage law of the People's Republic of China," Mao said.

"China is a country under the rule of law. All foreign nationals in China must abide by Chinese laws, and offenders are prosecuted according to law," she added.

READ MORE:China squares off with Japan at first security talks in four years

Tokyo demands immediate release

Japanese government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters earlier on Monday that Tokyo's embassy in China had been informed "this month that a Japanese man in his fifties was detained in Beijing."