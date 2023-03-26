Tunisia's coastguard has announced that it had recovered the bodies of at least 29 migrants and asylum seekers from sub-Saharan African countries after three vessels capsized.

It also rescued 11 irregular migrants of "various African nationalities" after their boats sank off the central eastern coast, it said in a statement, citing three separate incidents.

Separately, in the last four days, five migrant boats have sunk off the coast of the southern city of Sfax, leaving 67 missing and nine dead, after a significant increase in boats heading towards Italy.

Tunisia has taken over from Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.

Houssem Jebabli, a senior official in the national guard told Reuters news agency that the Tunisian coast guard had rescued 11 people off the coast of Mahdia, further north.

The coast guard said it had stopped about 80 boats heading for Italy in the past four days and detained more than 3,000 irregular migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan African countries.

The latest loss of life comes in the midst of a campaign of arrests by the Tunisian authorities of undocumented sub-Saharan Africans.