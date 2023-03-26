International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva has said that risks to financial stability have increased and called for continued vigilance although actions by advanced economies have calmed market stress.

The IMF managing director reiterated on Sunday her view that 2023 would be another challenging year, with global growth slowing to below 3 percent due to scarring from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and monetary tightening.

Even with a better outlook for 2024, global growth will remain well below its historic average of 3.8 percent and the overall outlook remained weak, she said at the China Development Forum.

The IMF, which has predicted global growth of 2.9 percent this year, is slated to release new forecasts next month.

Georgieva said policymakers in advanced economies had responded decisively to financial stability risks in the wake of bank collapses but even so vigilance was needed.

"So, we continue to monitor developments closely and are assessing potential implications for the global economic outlook and global financial stability," she said, adding that the IMF was paying close attention to the most vulnerable countries, particularly low-income countries with high levels of debt.

She also warned that geo-economic fragmentation could split the world into rival economic blocs, resulting in "a dangerous division that would leave everyone poorer and less secure."

