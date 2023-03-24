The highly virulent Marburg Virus Disease (MVD), a deadly hemorrhagic fever with no known vaccine or treatment, has put the world on a health alert, and scientists were racing to find an immunisation.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed eight new cases of the virus in Equatorial Guinea, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to nine since the outbreak was declared in February.

The new cases were confirmed following laboratory analysis of additional samples in “Kie Ntem in the east, Litoral in the country’s west, and Centro Sur province, bordering Cameroon and Gabon,” WHO said in a statement.

The areas reporting cases are about 150 km (93 miles) apart, suggesting wider transmission of the virus, it said.

At least 20 probable cases have been reported and 20 deaths.

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, said the confirmation of the new cases was a critical signal to scale up response efforts to urgently stop the chain of transmission and avert a potential large-scale outbreak and deaths.

The latest announcement in Equatorial Guinea came days after Tanzania’s Health Ministry declared on March 20 the first outbreak of the deadly disease in the country's northwestern Kagera region, which has claimed five lives, with three others admitted.

What is Marburg Virus

Marburg, a highly contagious and deadly filovirus, is related to its more well-known cousin Ebola. These are part of a broader group of viruses that can cause viral haemorrhagic fever, a syndrome of fever and bleeding.

The Marburg virus took its name from the German city, where it was first identified in 1967 following the import of African green monkeys from Uganda, which were later handled by lab workers in Germany and Yugoslavia.

Since then, outbreaks have happened in a few African nations, but less often than with Ebola. The biggest was in Angola in 2005, with 374 cases and 329 deaths.

However, recently the countries that have reported the Marburg virus include Ghana, Guinea, Uganda, Kenya, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Russia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Yugoslavia and Germany, raising concerns about the potential of the virus becoming a much larger epidemic, and spreading globally like Covid-19.

Transmission and symptoms

The virus spreads between people through direct contact, especially with bodily fluids, such as blood, vomit, and faeces. It can also be transmitted through contact with infected animals, like bats and monkeys.