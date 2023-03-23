Saudi Arabia and Syria are in talks on resuming consular services, Saudi state media have said, more than a decade after the Gulf kingdom cut ties with Bashar al Assad's regime.

"A discussion is under way between officials in the kingdom and their counterparts in Syria about resuming the provision of consular services," state-affiliated channel Al-Ekhbariya said on Thursday, citing a Saudi Foreign Ministry official.

The report gave no timeline for the move, which would mark the latest Saudi step towards mending rifts with regional rivals.

Earlier this month, a China-brokered deal was announced to restore diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, seven years after they had been severed.

Riyadh has been hinting at a rapprochement with Syria for weeks.

It sent aid to both rebel-held and regime-controlled parts of the country in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that struck southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria on February 6, killing tens of thousands of people.

That effort did not involve direct contact with Assad's internationally isolated regime; Saudi officials instead coordinated with the Syrian Red Crescent on aid going into regime-controlled territory.

Damascus has seen amplified Arab engagement since the quake, including from governments that have so far resisted normalisation after more than a decade of war.

Back in frame