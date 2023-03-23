British police have charged a 28-year-old man with two counts of attempted murder after men were set on fire outside mosques in Birmingham and London.

The West Midlands Police force said Mohammed Abbkr was charged over attacks in London and Birmingham, central England.

"A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following incidents in the last month," the West Midland s Police said in a statement.

Abbkr is alleged to have sprayed a substance on two men and set it alight in separate incidents - one near an Islamic centre in the Ealing area of west London on February 27 and another near a mosque in Birmingham on Monday.