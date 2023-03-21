Israeli parliament has repealed legislation that ordered the evacuation of four illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Tuesday's move is one of the first by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition.

The original law, passed in 2005, mandated the evacuation of four illegal Jewish settlements in the northern West Bank along with Israel's disengagement from Gaza.

The repeal would allow Jewish residents to return to these settlements on condition of approval by the Israeli military.

Since the 1967 war, Israel has established around 140 settlements on land Palestinians see as the core of a future state.

Besides the authorised settlements, groups of settlers have built scores of outposts without government permission.