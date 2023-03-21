Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Bucha, a town near the Ukrainian capital Kiev, in a trip hailed as "historic" by Ukraine.

Kishida had arrived as part of an official visit and ahead of an expected meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This historic visit is a sign of solidarity and strong cooperation between (Ukraine and Japan)," said First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, who goes by the name Emine Dzheppar on Twitter.

"We are grateful to Japan for its strong support and contribution to our future victory," she said, posting photos of Kishida on a train platform in Kiev.

Kishida is the last Group of Seven leaders to visit Ukraine and has come under increasing pressure to make the trip, as Japan hosts the G7 summit this May.

His trip comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Moscow for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, with the Ukraine conflict high on the agenda.

Japan has joined Western allies in sanctioning Russia over its offensive in Ukraine while offering support to Kiev.

Follow more updates 👇

1816 GMT – Zelensky says will join G7 summit in Japan via videolink

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed he would participate in the upcoming G7 summit in Japan in May via video link.

"I accepted the prime minister's invitation and will participate in the G7 summit in Hiroshima in an online format," Zelensky said during a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

1613 GMT – Putin hails 'special' Russia-China ties after Xi talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the "special nature" of ties with Beijing following talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the Kremlin.

"The two statements we signed fully reflect the special nature of Russian-Chinese relations, which are a model of true partnership and strategic interaction," Putin said in remarks broadcast on state television after his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Putin said a Chinese peace plan could provide a basis for a settlement of the fighting in Ukraine when the West is ready for it.

He charged that Ukraine’s Western allies so far have shown no interest in that.

Russia and China reached an agreement on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which will connect Siberia to northwest China, Putin said.

"All agreements have been reached," Putin said, adding that economic cooperation between Moscow-Bejing was a "priority" for Russia.

He also said British plans to provide Ukraine with ammunition for battle tanks containing depleted uranium, saying it heralds the West switching to supplying Kyiv with weapons containing nuclear components.

He said that Russia will respond if it happens, but didn’t elaborate.

1138 GMT - Ukraine, Russia trade claims after blast rocks Crimean town

Russian and Ukrainian officials gave conflicting accounts of what appeared to be a brazen attack late Monday on Russian cruise missiles being transported by train in the occupied Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula.

A Ukrainian military spokesperson indicated that Kiev was behind the explosion that reportedly destroyed multiple Kalibr cruise missiles near the town of Dzhankoi in northern Crimea, while stopping short of directly claiming responsibility.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern operational command, described the strike as a signal to Russia that it should leave the Black Sea peninsula it illegally took from Ukraine in 2014.

1128 GMT - Kiev hails 'historic' Japan PM Kishida visit as 'sign of solidarity'

Ukraine's foreign ministry welcomed Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Kiev, hailing his "historic" visit as a key show of support.

"This historic visit is a sign of solidarity and strong cooperation between (Ukraine and Japan). We are grateful to Japan for its strong support and contribution to our future victory," First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar said on Twitter.

1058 GMT - Italy to keep supporting Ukraine, no matter govt approval rating - Meloni

Italy will continue to support Ukraine in resisting Russian attacks regardless of the short-term impact this choice may have on the Italian government's approval rating, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.

"We will continue to do it because it is right to do so in terms of national values and interest," she said in a speech before the Senate ahead of the European Council meeting on March 23-24.

"There is no room for a just peace in Ukraine yet, but we will keep pursuing it," she added.

0943 GMT - Voices for peace in Ukraine are building: China’s Xi tells Russia’s Putin

China’s President Xi Jinping has stressed in his talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that "voices for peace and rationality" on Ukraine issue "are building."

“Most countries support easing tensions, stand for peace talks, and are against adding fuel to the fire,” Xi told Putin during their Monday night meeting in Moscow, acco rding to China’s Foreign Ministry statement.

Xi is on a three-day trip to Russia until Wednesday.

0908 GMT - Xi tells Russian PM China to 'prioritise' ties with Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin described Beijing and Moscow as "great neighbouring powers" and "strategic partners," saying China would "prioritise" ties with Russia.