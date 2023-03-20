Amazon says it would axe another 9,000 roles to make its operation lean and manage economic uncertainty.

Monday's announcement marks a new round of job cuts that pile onto the technology sector's woes.

In a remarkable turn for a company long touting its job creation, Amazon will have eliminated 27,000 positions in recent months or 9 percent of its roughly 300,000-person corporate workforce.

The latest slashing focuses on Amazon's highly-profitable cloud and advertising divisions, once seen as untouchable until economic concerns led business customers to scrutinise their spending.

Job reductions are coming to Amazon's streaming unit Twitch, as well, following cuts that began in November and focused on the company's devices, e-commerce and human resources organizations. Amazon aims to finalize whom it will terminate by April.

Amazon's stock fell by 2 percent.

The decision follows a near-endless drumbeat of layoff news in the technology sector that has seen some of the world's most valuable corporations, among them Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc, sever ties with staggering numbers of employees they once courted in droves.

In what now seems a harbinger, Facebook's parent Meta Platforms Inc said last week it would cut 10,000 jobs this year, kicking off a second round of layoffs for the sector following its elimination of more than 11,000 roles in 2022.