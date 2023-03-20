The death toll from powerful earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye last month has risen to 50,096, an official from the nation’s disaster agency said on Monday.

Yunus Sezer, the head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), said on Monday 107,204 people were injured in the disaster.

On February 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes and many others in northern Syria.

Humanitarian aid from Pakistan

Meanwhile, the first Pakistani ship carrying humanitarian aid for earthquake victims arrived at Türkiye’s southern Mersin International Port on Monday.

The ship belonging to the Pakistani Navy set off with a ceremony held at the Karachi Port on February 28.