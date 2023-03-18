Paris police have clashed with demonstrators for a third night as thousands of people marched throughout the European country amid anger at the government pushing through a rise in the state pension age without a parliamentary vote.

The growing unrest and strikes have left President Emmanuel Macron facing the gravest challenge to his authority since the so-called "Gilets Jaunes" [Yellow Vests] protests four years ago.

"Macron, Resign!" and "Macron is going to break down, we are going to win," demonstrators chanted on the Place d'Italie in southern Paris on Saturday.

Riot police used tear gas and clashed with some in the crowd as trash bins were set on fire.

Municipal authorities had banned rallies on Paris's central Place de la Concorde and nearby Champ-Elysees on Saturday night after demonstrations that resulted in 61 arrests the previous two nights.

Macron's government on Thursday invoked a controversial executive power to force through the bill by decree, which is legal according to the constitution.

The president has since Thursday not made any public comments on the bill to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 or the ensuing popular discontent.

READ MORE:France braces for more protests as anger rages over Macron's pension reform

Nationwide industrial action

Earlier in the French capital, a group of students and activists from the "Revolution Permanente" collective briefly invaded the Forum des Halles shopping mall, waving banners calling for a general strike and shouting "Paris stand up, rise up", videos on social media showed.