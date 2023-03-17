Cyclone Freddy, which dissipated this week after a record-breaking rampage, has caused more than 460 deaths in southern Africa and affected more than half a million people in Malawi, the UN said.

The storm dumped six months' worth of rainfall in six days in southern Malawi, leaving a trail of destruction and severely damaged infrastructure and flooding farmland.

"Over 500,000 people have been affected," the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] said in a report on Friday, adding that more than 183,100 people had been displaced.

Some 360 people have died in Malawi, according to the latest toll released late on Friday, in a country of nearly 20 million people.

"We expect that the picture of damage and death will worsen as more areas become accessible over time," President Lazarus Chakwera, who is on a three-day visit to the affected areas, said.

The OCHA said that "the record-breaking weather system hit Malawi at the end of the rainy season when rivers and water bodies were already at high levels".

READ MORE:Deaths, number of missing rise as Malawi deals with Cyclone Freddy disaster

'Tragic situation'

UN World Food Programme [WFP] country director Paul Turnbull said Friday it was clear that the country "will need significant support".

Many areas were rendered inaccessible, "restricting movement of assessment and humanitarian teams and life-saving supplies", he said.

"We are ramping up as quickly as we can under the circumstances," he added in a statement, vowing to assist around 130,000 people affected by the "tragic" situation.

So far, the government has put the displaced at more than 183,000, Chakwera has said, appealing for global aid to tackle the humanitarian needs.

More than 300 emergency shelters have been set up for survivors, while the army and police continue searching for bodies.

The storm struck as Malawi was in the grip of its deadliest cholera outbreak, according to the World Health Organization.

There is "a risk that the ongoing cholera outbreak could worsen, with children being the most vulnerable to this crisis", UNICEF spokesperson Fungma Fudong told the AFP news agency.