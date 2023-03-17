WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ongoing conflict this year kills 87 Palestinians, 13 Israelis
Yazan Omar Jamil Khasib, 23, who was killed by Israeli forces near Ramallah in occupied West Bank, becomes this year's 100th fatality of conflict rooted in decades of Israeli occupation of Palestine.
Ongoing conflict this year kills 87 Palestinians, 13 Israelis
Palestinians protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Ramallah. / Reuters
March 17, 2023

Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian man, bringing the number of people killed in the conflict this year to 100, most of them Palestinians.

Palestine's Health Ministry announced the death of Yazan Omar Jamil Khasib, 23, who died "after the occupation (Israel) opened fire on him Friday at the northern entrance of Al Bireh" city near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. 

The Israeli army said "soldiers spotted a suspect and asked him to identify himself. The suspect drew a knife and approached the forces who responded by opening fire".

Since the start of the year, the conflict arising from decades of Israeli occupation of Palestine has claimed the lives of 87 Palestinians, including children.

In January, Israeli forces killed at least 10 Palestinians in Jenin in one day — deadliest single military incursion in the occupied territory in two decades.

Thirteen Israeli adults and children, including members of the security forces and civilians, and one Ukrainian civilian have also been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.

Recommended

READ MORE:Jordan to host Israel-Palestine talks amid anger over Nablus massacre

Over 700,000 illegal settlers in occupied areas

The latest wave of deadly violence follows the return of Benjamin Netanyahu as Israeli prime minister, who is leading a government that observers say is the most right-wing in the country's history.

Over 700,000 illegal Israeli settlers now live in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem — territories captured by Israel in 1967. 

Netanyahu's new coalition, which took office in late December, is dominated by hardline and ultranationalist politicians with close ties to the illegal settlement movement. 

READ MORE:International actors using influence to protect Israel – Palestine

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback