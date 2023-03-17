The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of children from Ukraine.

In its first warrant for Ukraine, the ICC called on Friday for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

"The crimes were allegedly committed in Ukrainian-occupied territory at least from 24 February 2022. There are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes."

"The world received a signal that the Russian regime is criminal and its leadership and henchmen will be held accountable," Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on social media.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the "historic" decision in a post on social media.

"A historic decision from which historic responsibility will begin," he wrote.

Earlier, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin also welcomed the move saying, "the world received a signal that the Russian regime is criminal and its leadership and henchmen will be held accountable."

Although world leaders have been indicted before, it was the first time the ICC has issued a warrant against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Russia dimisses ICC warrant

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year military operation in its neighbouring country.

The ICC arrest warrants "have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

She added that Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty underpinning the world's permanent war crimes tribunal.